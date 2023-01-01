2014 Audi A4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,989 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 9 , 2 0 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10415340

10415340 VIN: WAUBFCFL5EN008824

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Graphite

Interior Colour Saddle

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 219,206 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.