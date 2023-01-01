$13,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,989
+ taxes & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2014 Audi A4
2014 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto Komfort quattro
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,989
+ taxes & licensing
219,206KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10415340
- VIN: WAUBFCFL5EN008824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite
- Interior Colour Saddle
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,206 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4