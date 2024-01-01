Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2014 BMW 3 Series

159,412 KM

Details Description Features

$14,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW 3 Series

5dr 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD

Watch This Vehicle
11998930

2014 BMW 3 Series

5dr 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1733759175
  2. 1733759180
  3. 1733759184
  4. 1733759189
  5. 1733759193
  6. 1733759197
  7. 1733759201
  8. 1733759205
  9. 1733759209
  10. 1733759213
  11. 1733759217
  12. 1733759222
  13. 1733759227
  14. 1733759236
  15. 1733759243
  16. 1733759247
  17. 1733759253
  18. 1733759258
  19. 1733759262
  20. 1733759266
  21. 1733759270
  22. 1733759274
  23. 1733759278
  24. 1733759285
  25. 1733759291
  26. 1733759296
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,412KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3X5C59ED243459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,412 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS 0 $11,989 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Infiniti EX35 AWD-LEATHER-ROOF-CAMERA for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Infiniti EX35 AWD-LEATHER-ROOF-CAMERA 0 SOLD
Used 2017 Dodge Journey AWD-LEATHER-NAV-CAM-CROSSROAD for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Dodge Journey AWD-LEATHER-NAV-CAM-CROSSROAD 134,775 KM $13,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 3 Series