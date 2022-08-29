Menu
2014 BMW 3 Series

148,380 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

328I

2014 BMW 3 Series

328I

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

148,380KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9186313
  • VIN: WBA3B3G51ENR83143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,380 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

647-808-7929
