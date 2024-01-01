$10,999+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW X6
2014 BMW X6
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5uxfg2c55e0c42994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
this vehicle is being sold as is as seen
engine noise
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
