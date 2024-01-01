Menu
<p>this vehicle is being sold as is as seen </p><p>engine noise </p>

2014 BMW X6

156,000 KM

$10,999

11989113

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
156,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5uxfg2c55e0c42994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

this vehicle is being sold as is as seen 

engine noise 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-1277

