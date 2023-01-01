Menu
2014 Buick Enclave

122,100 KM

Details Description Features

$19,989

+ tax & licensing
$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2014 Buick Enclave

2014 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr Leather

2014 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr Leather

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

122,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10406586
  • VIN: 5GAKVBKD8EJ348198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.


Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.


Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

