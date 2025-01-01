$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Buick Encore
Leather
2014 Buick Encore
Leather
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Buick Encore ! Buick is known for big luxury,It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. offer Leather Seats, Remote Start- Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel,Two Sets Of Keys-Sunroof-Power Seats-Air Conditioning-Keyless Entry-Power Windows-Power Locks-Back up Camera-Memory Seats. The Buick Encore is a premium compact crossover SUV that offers the functionality and the fuel savings you need. It gives you a quiet, comfortable ride and a long list of technology and safety features that make it an excellent choice for you on the go.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"
==== Buy with confidence; ====
OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member
$11,999 + HST & Licensing
FINANCING available
WARRANTY available
We’ll take your trade-in.
Car proof reports are available upon request.
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
766 Simcoe Street South
Oshawa, on.
289-653-1993
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-653-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-653-1993