2014 Buick Verano
4dr Sdn Convenience 1
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Buick Verano |2.4 L | LEATHER SEATS | FWD | One Owner | CERTIFIED | Back up Camera-BLUETOOTH- Air Conditioning -Power Windows -Alloy Wheels -Power Locks- 5 Passengers -Traction Control- Power Steering ...ECT.
Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Buick Verano 4dr Sdn Convenience 1 at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. This sleek white sedan boasts a comfortable tan interior and is powered by a peppy 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. With a well-maintained 116,000km on the odometer, this Verano is ready to hit the road with you.
Enjoy a comfortable and convenient ride thanks to features like power windows, power door locks, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio, keeping you entertained during your commute. Safety is paramount with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers. This Verano also includes a convenient folding rear seat, perfect for hauling extra cargo.
Here are five features that are sure to add sizzle to your daily drives:
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming.
- SiriusXM Radio: Enjoy a wide variety of music, talk shows, and news channels, keeping you entertained on long drives.
- Folding Rear Seat: Expand your cargo space with ease when you need to transport larger items.
- Power Windows and Locks: Enjoy the convenience of one-touch operation for your windows and doors.
- Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy the ride with the help of this useful feature on highway drives.
