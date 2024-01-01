Menu
2014 Buick Verano |2.4 L | LEATHER SEATS | FWD | One Owner | CERTIFIED |  Back up Camera-BLUETOOTH-  Air Conditioning -Power Windows -Alloy Wheels -Power Locks- 5 Passengers -Traction Control- Power Steering ...ECT.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>766 Simcoe Street South</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>Oshawa, on.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>289 -653-1993</p><p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Buick Verano 4dr Sdn Convenience 1 at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. This sleek white sedan boasts a comfortable tan interior and is powered by a peppy 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. With a well-maintained 116,000km on the odometer, this Verano is ready to hit the road with you.</p><p>Enjoy a comfortable and convenient ride thanks to features like power windows, power door locks, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio, keeping you entertained during your commute. Safety is paramount with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers. This Verano also includes a convenient folding rear seat, perfect for hauling extra cargo.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that are sure to add sizzle to your daily drives:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming.</li><li><strong>SiriusXM Radio:</strong> Enjoy a wide variety of music, talk shows, and news channels, keeping you entertained on long drives.</li><li><strong>Folding Rear Seat:</strong> Expand your cargo space with ease when you need to transport larger items.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Locks:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of one-touch operation for your windows and doors.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Relax and enjoy the ride with the help of this useful feature on highway drives.</li></ol><p>Come visit Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today to see this Buick Verano for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Buick Verano

116,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Verano

4dr Sdn Convenience 1

2014 Buick Verano

4dr Sdn Convenience 1

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G4PP5SK6E4135761

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

2014 Buick Verano |2.4 L | LEATHER SEATS | FWD | One Owner | CERTIFIED |  Back up Camera-BLUETOOTH-  Air Conditioning -Power Windows -Alloy Wheels -Power Locks- 5 Passengers -Traction Control- Power Steering ...ECT.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

766 Simcoe Street South

Oshawa, on.

289 -653-1993

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Buick Verano 4dr Sdn Convenience 1 at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. This sleek white sedan boasts a comfortable tan interior and is powered by a peppy 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. With a well-maintained 116,000km on the odometer, this Verano is ready to hit the road with you.

Enjoy a comfortable and convenient ride thanks to features like power windows, power door locks, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio, keeping you entertained during your commute. Safety is paramount with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers. This Verano also includes a convenient folding rear seat, perfect for hauling extra cargo.

Here are five features that are sure to add sizzle to your daily drives:

  1. Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming.
  2. SiriusXM Radio: Enjoy a wide variety of music, talk shows, and news channels, keeping you entertained on long drives.
  3. Folding Rear Seat: Expand your cargo space with ease when you need to transport larger items.
  4. Power Windows and Locks: Enjoy the convenience of one-touch operation for your windows and doors.
  5. Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy the ride with the help of this useful feature on highway drives.

Come visit Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today to see this Buick Verano for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

289-653-1993

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2014 Buick Verano