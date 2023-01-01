Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

295,625 KM

Details Description Features

$3,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1685330449
  2. 1685330456
  3. 1685330464
  4. 1685330470
  5. 1685330476
  6. 1685330484
  7. 1685330490
  8. 1685330494
  9. 1685330500
  10. 1685330505
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
295,625KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10003175
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB2E7387143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 295,625 KM

Vehicle Description

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2011 Nissan Versa 5d...
 130,442 KM
$6,989 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 192,257 KM
$9,989 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 108,689 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory