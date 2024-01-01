$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Chevy CRUZE 1LT-POWER LOCKS WINDOWS-Air Conditioning,AM/FM Stereo,Bluetooth,CD Player,Cruise Control,Cup Holder,Entertainment System,Heated Exterior Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Power Mirrors,Satellite Radio,Tinted Glass,Traction Control,Trip Odometer...ECT
Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC).
Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)
Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa
289-653-1993
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT, available now at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales! This sleek red beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and packs a punch with its 1.4L 4-cylinder engine. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, the Cruze delivers a smooth and responsive ride perfect for city commutes and weekend adventures. This well-maintained vehicle has 147,000 km on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter with you.
Step inside the Cruze and enjoy a comfortable and convenient driving experience. Features like power windows, power locks, and power mirrors make every journey a breeze. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy your favourite tunes with the CD player. The Cruze's spacious cabin is perfect for families and friends, and its safety features, including anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, provide peace of mind on the road.
This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT is a fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and feature-rich sedan. Don't miss out! Come visit Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today and take it for a test drive.
Sizzle Features:
- Sleek Red Exterior: Turn heads with this eye-catching red exterior!
- Comfortable Grey Interior: Relax and enjoy the spacious and stylish interior.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless shifting.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and hands-free on the go.
- Safety Features: Travel with peace of mind with a comprehensive suite of safety features.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
289-653-1993