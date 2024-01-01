Menu
2014 Chevy CRUZE 1LT-POWER LOCKS WINDOWS-Air Conditioning,AM/FM Stereo,Bluetooth,CD Player,Cruise Control,Cup Holder,Entertainment System,Heated Exterior Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Power Mirrors,Satellite Radio,Tinted Glass,Traction Control,Trip Odometer...ECT WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA ==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA) Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa
289 -653-1993
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT, available now at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales! This sleek red beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and packs a punch with its 1.4L 4-cylinder engine. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, the Cruze delivers a smooth and responsive ride perfect for city commutes and weekend adventures. This well-maintained vehicle has 147,000 km on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter with you.</p><p>Step inside the Cruze and enjoy a comfortable and convenient driving experience. Features like power windows, power locks, and power mirrors make every journey a breeze. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy your favourite tunes with the CD player. The Cruzes spacious cabin is perfect for families and friends, and its safety features, including anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, provide peace of mind on the road.</p><p>This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT is a fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and feature-rich sedan. Dont miss out! Come visit Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today and take it for a test drive.</p><p><strong>Sizzle Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Sleek Red Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with this eye-catching red exterior!</li><li><strong>Comfortable Grey Interior:</strong> Relax and enjoy the spacious and stylish interior.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience smooth and effortless shifting.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected and hands-free on the go.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> Travel with peace of mind with a comprehensive suite of safety features.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

147,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

  1. 1731168336
  2. 1731168338
  3. 1731168340
  4. 1731168342
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB0E7269382

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

2014 Chevy CRUZE 1LT-POWER LOCKS WINDOWS-Air Conditioning,AM/FM Stereo,Bluetooth,CD Player,Cruise Control,Cup Holder,Entertainment System,Heated Exterior Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Power Mirrors,Satellite Radio,Tinted Glass,Traction Control,Trip Odometer...ECT

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa

289 -653-1993

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT, available now at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales! This sleek red beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and packs a punch with its 1.4L 4-cylinder engine. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, the Cruze delivers a smooth and responsive ride perfect for city commutes and weekend adventures. This well-maintained vehicle has 147,000 km on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter with you.

Step inside the Cruze and enjoy a comfortable and convenient driving experience. Features like power windows, power locks, and power mirrors make every journey a breeze. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy your favourite tunes with the CD player. The Cruze's spacious cabin is perfect for families and friends, and its safety features, including anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, provide peace of mind on the road.

This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT is a fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and feature-rich sedan. Don't miss out! Come visit Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today and take it for a test drive.

Sizzle Features:

  • Sleek Red Exterior: Turn heads with this eye-catching red exterior!
  • Comfortable Grey Interior: Relax and enjoy the spacious and stylish interior.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless shifting.
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and hands-free on the go.
  • Safety Features: Travel with peace of mind with a comprehensive suite of safety features.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth

Automatic Headlights

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2014 Chevrolet Cruze