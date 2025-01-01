2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
2014 Chevy Cruze LT 1.6 In Excellent condition clean inside out comes certified and warranty for 1 year unlimited kilometres 

power windows 

power locked 

keyless entry

tilted stearing 

power side mirrors 

am/fm/aux/bluetooth stereo cd 

'cruise control 

ac 

1.6L great on gas 

low km 

155000 km comes certified and warranty included for 1 year unlimited kilometres $3000 per claim  


$7899

dealer 

 

 

SHUAIB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE 

'STREET SOUTH 

OSHAWA 

647 303 7143

SHUAIBAUTO.COM

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN 1G1PC5SBXE7467743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevy Cruze LT 1.6 In Excellent condition clean inside out comes certified and warranty for 1 year unlimited kilometres 

power windows 

power locked 

keyless entry

tilted stearing 

power side mirrors 

am/fm/aux/bluetooth stereo cd 

‘cruise control 

ac 

1.6L great on gas 

low km 

155000 km comes certified and warranty included for 1 year unlimited kilometres $3000 per claim  


$7899

dealer 

 

 

SHUAIB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE 

‘STREET SOUTH 

OSHAWA 

647 303 7143

SHUAIBAUTO.COM 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

