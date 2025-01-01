Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This sleek PEARL WHITE sedan boasts a spacious BLACK interior and comes equipped with a powerful 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine. Its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive provide a smooth and effortless driving experience, while its 4 doors offer ample access for passengers. With a convenient backup camera and remote start, this Cruze offers peace of mind and enhanced convenience.

This Cruze has travelled 164,835km and is ready for its next adventure. Its fuel-efficient gasoline engine makes it perfect for commutes and weekend getaways alike. Here are some key features that make this Cruze stand out:

Backup Camera: Maneuver with confidence and ease, thanks to the built-in backup camera.
Remote Start: Warm up your car on cold mornings or cool it down on hot days with the convenience of remote start.
Turbocharged Engine: Experience exhilarating acceleration and responsive performance with the powerful turbocharged engine.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample legroom and comfortable seating for both passengers and cargo.
Fuel Efficiency: Save money on fuel with the Cruzes efficient engine and fuel-saving features.

Stop by R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today to take this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze for a test drive and experience its many benefits firsthand.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C 


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze
164,835 KM
$7,989 + tax & licensing
VIN 1G1PC5SB4E7363703

Vehicle Details:
• Exterior Colour Pearl White
• Interior Colour Black
• Body Style Sedan
• Fuel Type Gasoline
• Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
• Transmission Automatic
• Engine 4-cylinder
• Doors 4-door
• Passengers 5

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Description

