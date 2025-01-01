2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
<p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>2014 Chevy Cruze LT 1.4 In Excellent condition clean inside out comes certified </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>power windows </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>super gas saver </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>power locked </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>keyless entry</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>tilted stearing </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>power side mirrors </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>am/fm/aux/bluetooth stereo cd </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>‘cruise control </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>new tires </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>ac </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>very very clean car inside out </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>1.6great on gas </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>low km </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>155000 km comes certified </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />$7500</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>dealer </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>SHUAIB AUTO </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>766 SIMCOE </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>‘STREET SOUTH </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>OSHAWA </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;><a style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration: inherit; href=tel:647 303 7143>647 303 7143</a></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>SHUAIBAUTO.COM </p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

155,000 KM

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

12617118

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SBXE7467743

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

2014 Chevy Cruze LT 1.4 In Excellent condition clean inside out comes certified 

power windows 

super gas saver 

power locked 

keyless entry

tilted stearing 

power side mirrors 

am/fm/aux/bluetooth stereo cd 

‘cruise control 

new tires 

ac 

very very clean car inside out 

1.6great on gas 

low km 

155000 km comes certified 


$7500

dealer 

 

 

SHUAIB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE 

‘STREET SOUTH 

OSHAWA 

647 303 7143

SHUAIBAUTO.COM 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2014 Chevrolet Cruze