4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Charcoal Grey in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well. $5995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available. Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE. Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Bakers Table Bakery. Over 25 years in business, since 1999. Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

236,000 KM

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-579-6777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
236,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Charcoal Grey in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well. $5995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available.  Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.   Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Baker's Table Bakery.  Over 25 years in business, since 1999.  Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Olympia Auto Center

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-579-6777

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Olympia Auto Center

905-579-6777

2014 Chevrolet Cruze