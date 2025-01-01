$6,989+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
$6,989
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,697 KM
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Then check out this sleek, pre-owned 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This Cruze, with its classic WHITE exterior and sophisticated BLACK interior, offers a comfortable and stylish ride, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, this sedan delivers a spirited performance while maintaining impressive fuel economy. This Cruze has 161,697km on the odometer.
This Chevrolet Cruze is equipped with an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and responsive driving experience. Whether you're commuting to work or running errands, this sedan provides a practical and enjoyable way to get around. This 2014 Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT is a fantastic choice.
Here are five key features that make this Cruze stand out:
- Turbocharged Engine: Experience the thrill of a responsive and efficient engine, providing a satisfying driving experience.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless gear changes and a smooth ride, perfect for both city and highway driving.
- Fuel Efficiency: Benefit from excellent gas mileage, saving you money on your daily commute and weekend adventures.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its clean lines and timeless design, making a statement wherever you go.
- Comfortable Interior: Relax in the spacious and well-appointed cabin, designed for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
