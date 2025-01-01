Menu
date 2025-01-01

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Then check out this sleek, pre-owned 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This Cruze, with its classic WHITE exterior and sophisticated BLACK interior, offers a comfortable and stylish ride, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, this sedan delivers a spirited performance while maintaining impressive fuel economy. This Cruze has 161,697km on the odometer.

This Chevrolet Cruze is equipped with an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and responsive driving experience. Whether youre commuting to work or running errands, this sedan provides a practical and enjoyable way to get around. This 2014 Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT is a fantastic choice.

Here are five key features that make this Cruze stand out:

Turbocharged Engine: Experience the thrill of a responsive and efficient engine, providing a satisfying driving experience.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless gear changes and a smooth ride, perfect for both city and highway driving.
Fuel Efficiency: Benefit from excellent gas mileage, saving you money on your daily commute and weekend adventures.
Stylish Design: Turn heads with its clean lines and timeless design, making a statement wherever you go.
Comfortable Interior: Relax in the spacious and well-appointed cabin, designed for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C 


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Actions
161,697KM
VIN 1G1PC5SB7E7365235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,697 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Then check out this sleek, pre-owned 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This Cruze, with its classic WHITE exterior and sophisticated BLACK interior, offers a comfortable and stylish ride, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With a peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, this sedan delivers a spirited performance while maintaining impressive fuel economy. This Cruze has 161,697km on the odometer.

This Chevrolet Cruze is equipped with an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and responsive driving experience. Whether you're commuting to work or running errands, this sedan provides a practical and enjoyable way to get around. This 2014 Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT is a fantastic choice.

Here are five key features that make this Cruze stand out:

  • Turbocharged Engine: Experience the thrill of a responsive and efficient engine, providing a satisfying driving experience.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless gear changes and a smooth ride, perfect for both city and highway driving.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Benefit from excellent gas mileage, saving you money on your daily commute and weekend adventures.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads with its clean lines and timeless design, making a statement wherever you go.
  • Comfortable Interior: Relax in the spacious and well-appointed cabin, designed for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2014 Chevrolet Cruze