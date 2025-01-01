2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
155,000 KM

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevy Cruze LT 1.4 In Excellent condition clean inside out comes certified 

power windows 

super gas saver 

power locked 

keyless entry

tilted stearing 

power side mirrors 

am/fm/aux/bluetooth stereo cd 

‘cruise control 

new tires 

ac 

very very clean car inside out 

1.4 great on gas 

low km 

155000 km comes certified 


$6999 plus applicable taxes 

dealer 

 

 

SHUAIB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE 

‘STREET SOUTH 

OSHAWA 

647 303 7143

SHUAIBAUTO.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

