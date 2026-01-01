$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Chevy Cruze LT 1.4 In Excellent condition clean inside out comes certified
power windows
super gas saver
power locked
keyless entry
tilted stearing
power side mirrors
am/fm/aux/bluetooth stereo cd
‘cruise control
new tires
ac
very very clean car inside out
1.4 great on gas
low km
155000 km comes certified
$6999 plus applicable taxes
dealer
SHUAIB AUTO
766 SIMCOE
‘STREET SOUTH
OSHAWA
647 303 7143
SHUAIBAUTO.COM
(647) 303-7143