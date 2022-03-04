$7,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,490
+ taxes & licensing
Mint Auto Sales
905-240-6468
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LS
Location
Mint Auto Sales
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
905-240-6468
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,490
+ taxes & licensing
220,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8594477
- VIN: 1G1PM5SH0E7380533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,500 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mint Auto Sales
Mint Auto Sales
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4