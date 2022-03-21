$20,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Impala
2LT | Leather | Sunroof | Navi | Cam | Spoiler ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$20,995
- Listing ID: 8701064
- Stock #: 214
- VIN: 2G1125S37E9103716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,035 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Black Exterior on Black Leather & Suede Interior with Contrasting Orange Stitching, Automatic Transmission, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Power Group, Bluetooth, Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Control, Forward Collision Crash Warning, Power & Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Rear Lip Spoiler, Tinted Glass, Alloy Wheels with Near-New Michelin All-Season Tires, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, BOSE Sound System, Woodgrain Trim Throughout, Factory Remote Starter, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"This car is simply stunning! Only ONE previous owner, CLEAN Carfax Canada report and no reported issues, this 2014 Chevrolet Impala is ready to impress! The body is in immaculate condition and the leather/suede upholstery has been well taken care of. It handles and drives like a dream, zero exaggeration! Local new car dealership trade-in, there are no stories here, just a clean car ready for it's next owner! Don't wait!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
