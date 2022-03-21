2014 Chevrolet Impala

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale $20,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 0 3 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8701064

8701064 Stock #: 214

214 VIN: 2G1125S37E9103716

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 115,035 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.