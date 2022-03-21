Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Impala

115,035 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Impala

2014 Chevrolet Impala

2LT | Leather | Sunroof | Navi | Cam | Spoiler ++

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Impala

2LT | Leather | Sunroof | Navi | Cam | Spoiler ++

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1655157431
  2. 1655157439
  3. 1655157465
  4. 1655157472
  5. 1655157472
  6. 1655157472
  7. 1655157472
  8. 1655157470
  9. 1655157471
  10. 1655157472
  11. 1655157471
  12. 1655157470
  13. 1655157470
  14. 1655157468
  15. 1655157471
  16. 1655157467
  17. 1655157471
  18. 1655157470
  19. 1655157469
  20. 1655157470
  21. 1655157471
  22. 1655157466
  23. 1655157499
  24. 1655157512
  25. 1655157513
  26. 1655157513
  27. 1655157513
  28. 1655157514
  29. 1655157514
  30. 1655157514
  31. 1655157514
  32. 1655157513
  33. 1655157514
  34. 1655157514
  35. 1655157510
  36. 1655157513
  37. 1655157511
  38. 1655157514
  39. 1655157514
  40. 1655157513
  41. 1655157514
  42. 1655157514
  43. 1655157536
  44. 1655157538
  45. 1655157538
  46. 1655157538
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,035KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8701064
  • Stock #: 214
  • VIN: 2G1125S37E9103716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Black Exterior on Black Leather & Suede Interior with Contrasting Orange Stitching, Automatic Transmission, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Power Group, Bluetooth, Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Control, Forward Collision Crash Warning, Power & Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Rear Lip Spoiler, Tinted Glass, Alloy Wheels with Near-New Michelin All-Season Tires, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, BOSE Sound System, Woodgrain Trim Throughout, Factory Remote Starter, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"This car is simply stunning! Only ONE previous owner, CLEAN Carfax Canada report and no reported issues, this 2014 Chevrolet Impala is ready to impress! The body is in immaculate condition and the leather/suede upholstery has been well taken care of. It handles and drives like a dream, zero exaggeration! Local new car dealership trade-in, there are no stories here, just a clean car ready for it's next owner! Don't wait!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 114,346 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 191,898 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2011 Lexus RX 350 RX...
 129,794 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory