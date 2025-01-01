Menu
Looking for a versatile and family-friendly vehicle that offers both practicality and style? Check out this 2014 Chevrolet Orlando LT 7 PASS, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This sleek SUV / Crossover, finished in a stunning PEARL WHITE exterior, is ready to impress. With seating for seven and plenty of cargo space, its perfect for family adventures or transporting gear. This Orlando has a reliable 4-cylinder engine and has 190,650km on the odometer.

Step inside to a comfortable BLACK interior, ready to welcome you. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and easy driving experience. This 2014 Chevrolet Orlando offers the perfect combination of space, efficiency, and practicality.

Here are some of the features that make this Orlando a standout choice:

Seven-Passenger Seating: Bring the whole crew along! This Orlando offers ample room for family and friends, making every journey a shared experience.
Ice-Cold Air Conditioning: Beat the heat! The powerful AC ensures a comfortable ride, no matter the weather.
Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Save money at the pump with a fuel-efficient engine without sacrificing power.
Stylish PEARL WHITE Exterior: Make a statement! The eye-catching exterior colour adds a touch of sophistication to this practical SUV.
Versatile SUV / Crossover Body Style: Enjoy the best of both worlds! The Orlando combines the space of an SUV with the maneuverability of a smaller vehicle.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C 


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2014 Chevrolet Orlando

190,650 KM

$7,989

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Orlando

LT 7 PASS - COLD AC

12744186

2014 Chevrolet Orlando

LT 7 PASS - COLD AC

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,989

+ taxes & licensing

190,650KM
VIN KL77P2EK6EK507719

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 190,650 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

$7,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2014 Chevrolet Orlando