$7,989+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Orlando
LT 7 PASS - COLD AC
2014 Chevrolet Orlando
LT 7 PASS - COLD AC
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$7,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 190,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and family-friendly vehicle that offers both practicality and style? Check out this 2014 Chevrolet Orlando LT 7 PASS, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This sleek SUV / Crossover, finished in a stunning PEARL WHITE exterior, is ready to impress. With seating for seven and plenty of cargo space, it's perfect for family adventures or transporting gear. This Orlando has a reliable 4-cylinder engine and has 190,650km on the odometer.
Step inside to a comfortable BLACK interior, ready to welcome you. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and easy driving experience. This 2014 Chevrolet Orlando offers the perfect combination of space, efficiency, and practicality.
Here are some of the features that make this Orlando a standout choice:
- Seven-Passenger Seating: Bring the whole crew along! This Orlando offers ample room for family and friends, making every journey a shared experience.
- Ice-Cold Air Conditioning: Beat the heat! The powerful AC ensures a comfortable ride, no matter the weather.
- Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Save money at the pump with a fuel-efficient engine without sacrificing power.
- Stylish PEARL WHITE Exterior: Make a statement! The eye-catching exterior colour adds a touch of sophistication to this practical SUV.
- Versatile SUV / Crossover Body Style: Enjoy the best of both worlds! The Orlando combines the space of an SUV with the maneuverability of a smaller vehicle.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-571-3460