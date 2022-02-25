$29,999+ tax & licensing
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT w/1LT
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
116,877KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8348676
- VIN: 3GCUKREC3EG474630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 116,877 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth Connection
