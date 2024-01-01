2014 Chevrolet Sonic

Menu
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

Details Description Features

MILEAGE UNKNOWN

MILEAGE UNKNOWN

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JC6EH2E4141108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

