Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6274683
  • VIN: 1G1JC6EH9E4153403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

COMING SOON

2014 CHEVY SONIC LT-HB-A/C-ALLOYS-Back up Camera-Heated Seats-POWER WINDOWS/MIRRORS/DOORS-CRUISE CONTROL- -...ECT. WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN" We are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. Car proof reports are available upon request" We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca/ or call 2896531993 .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and Bloor street, corner of Erie street and Simcoe-IN EXCELLENT CONDITIONS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 143,000 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 STX
 169,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fiesta SE
 138,000 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory