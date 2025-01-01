Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Trax

150,175 KM

Details Features

$6,389

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Trax

REMOTE START-EXTRA TIRES

Watch This Vehicle
12109784

2014 Chevrolet Trax

REMOTE START-EXTRA TIRES

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1737405027
  2. 1737405027
  3. 1737405027
  4. 1737405027
  5. 1737405027
  6. 1737405027
  7. 1737405027
  8. 1737405026
  9. 1737405027
  10. 1737405026
  11. 1737405026
  12. 1737405026
  13. 1737405027
  14. 1737405027
  15. 1737405027
  16. 1737405026
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,389

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,175KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJLEB9EL223726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,175 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2014 Ford Fiesta HB-CLEAN-GAS-SAVER for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Ford Fiesta HB-CLEAN-GAS-SAVER 159,594 KM $6,389 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chrysler 200 LX-LOW-KM-EXTRA-CLEAN for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Chrysler 200 LX-LOW-KM-EXTRA-CLEAN 108,417 KM $6,989 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Cadillac ATS 4DR SDN 2.0L AWD for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Cadillac ATS 4DR SDN 2.0L AWD 167,294 KM $10,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,389

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Trax