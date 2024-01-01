Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RUNS AND DRIVES </p>

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

234,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12022279

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

  1. 1734453747
  2. 1734453749
  3. 1734453751
  4. 1734453752
  5. 1734453754
  6. 1734453757
  7. 1734453759
  8. 1734453761
  9. 1734453762
  10. 1734453764
  11. 1734453766
  12. 1734453768
  13. 1734453770
  14. 1734453773
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
234,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2c4rc1gg9er150421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 234,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RUNS AND DRIVES 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&P Auto Centre

Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC 153,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 BMW X6 xDrive35i 156,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX 242,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A&P Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

Contact Seller
2014 Chrysler Town & Country