2014 Chrysler Town & Country
4DR WGN TOURING
Location
226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
169,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8596406
- Stock #: C115117
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG8ER115117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just in time for Roadtrip Season.
Stow'n Go seating, Rear Entertainment, Backup Cam.
Don't hesitate, won't last long.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
