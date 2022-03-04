Menu
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

169,000 KM

$14,960

+ tax & licensing
$14,960

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

905-240-0937

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

4DR WGN TOURING

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

4DR WGN TOURING

Location

Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-240-0937

$14,960

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8596406
  Stock #: C115117
  VIN: 2C4RC1BG8ER115117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in time for Roadtrip Season.

Stow'n Go seating, Rear Entertainment, Backup Cam.

Don't hesitate, won't last long.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-240-0937

