Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a spacious and versatile family vehicle? Look no further than this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan STOW N GO ONE OWNER, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This silver minivan boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, offering ample room for passengers and cargo. With a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this Grand Caravan is ready to handle all your family adventures.</p><p>This well-maintained Grand Caravan has 190,400km on the odometer and comes equipped with a wide range of features designed to enhance comfort, convenience, and safety. Enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry, power windows, and a premium sound system. Keep everyone entertained on long trips with the DVD/entertainment system, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity. This Grand Caravan also includes essential safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan:</p><ol><li><strong>STOW N GO:</strong> This innovative system allows you to easily fold and store the rear seats in the floor, creating a massive cargo space for hauling everything you need.</li><li><strong>ONE OWNER:</strong> This vehicle has been meticulously maintained by a single owner, ensuring its quality and reliability.</li><li><strong>DVD/Entertainment System:</strong> Keep the kids happy and entertained on long journeys with the built-in DVD player and entertainment system.</li><li><strong>Flex Fuel:</strong> Enjoy the flexibility of using both regular gasoline and E85 fuel, offering potential cost savings and environmental benefits.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite music with a crystal-clear audio experience thanks to the high-quality premium sound system.</li></ol><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

190,400 KM

Details Description Features

$9,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

STOW N GO ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
12447616

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

STOW N GO ONE OWNER

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1745523948
  2. 1745523948
  3. 1745523948
  4. 1745523948
  5. 1745523948
  6. 1745523949
  7. 1745523948
  8. 1745523947
  9. 1745523948
  10. 1745523949
  11. 1745523949
  12. 1745523947
  13. 1745523947
  14. 1745523946
  15. 1745523948
  16. 1745523948
  17. 1745523948
  18. 1745523947
  19. 1745523947
  20. 1745523947
  21. 1745523949
  22. 1745523948
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXER110811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 190,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and versatile family vehicle? Look no further than this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan STOW N GO ONE OWNER, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This silver minivan boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, offering ample room for passengers and cargo. With a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this Grand Caravan is ready to handle all your family adventures.

This well-maintained Grand Caravan has 190,400km on the odometer and comes equipped with a wide range of features designed to enhance comfort, convenience, and safety. Enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry, power windows, and a premium sound system. Keep everyone entertained on long trips with the DVD/entertainment system, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity. This Grand Caravan also includes essential safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.

Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan:

  1. STOW N GO: This innovative system allows you to easily fold and store the rear seats in the floor, creating a massive cargo space for hauling everything you need.
  2. ONE OWNER: This vehicle has been meticulously maintained by a single owner, ensuring its quality and reliability.
  3. DVD/Entertainment System: Keep the kids happy and entertained on long journeys with the built-in DVD player and entertainment system.
  4. Flex Fuel: Enjoy the flexibility of using both regular gasoline and E85 fuel, offering potential cost savings and environmental benefits.
  5. Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music with a crystal-clear audio experience thanks to the high-quality premium sound system.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax $5300 TAX INCLUDED! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Chevrolet Trax $5300 TAX INCLUDED! 244,750 KM $4,690.26 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT BACKUP CAM BLUETOOTH for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT BACKUP CAM BLUETOOTH 176,195 KM $7,989 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 ONE OWNER LOW KMS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 ONE OWNER LOW KMS 134,600 KM $7,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan