2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

171,930 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | Stow & Go | DVD | Camera | Alloys | Tinted

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | Stow & Go | DVD | Camera | Alloys | Tinted

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,930KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7822617
  • Stock #: 128
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3ER347009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 171,930 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Full Stow & Go Seating, Factory Installed DVD Player, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Upgraded Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires, Power Windows All Around, Power Group, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes:
"Nice van! Very clean inside and out, the interior is in near pristine condition and the body is in exceptional shape! Only one previous owner and no collision claims make this 2014 Grand Caravan an easy choice! Come down and check it out, you're going to love this one!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

