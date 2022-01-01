Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

299,000 KM

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

SE

Location

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

299,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8109628
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER176737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 299,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE- 7 Passengers-This Vehicle sold ASIS : " the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represtented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. the vehicle may not be fit for use as a mean of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. it may not be possible to registeer the vehicle to be driven in its current condition"

WWW.oshawafineautosale.ca or call main line 289 653 1993. to see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, carpages-cargurus-market place or our web. page,  Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and bloor.

 

TRADE IN - VAN .RUN AND DRIVE.  NOT INSPECTED. INTRESTED . DROP BY AND CHECK IT OUT.  don't ask us question on what does need. for certification.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag

