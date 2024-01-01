Menu
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,883KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG3ET216531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,883 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Dodge Journey