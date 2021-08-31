Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

181,965 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T | AWD | Leather | Bluetooth | Alloys | Tinted

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T | AWD | Leather | Bluetooth | Alloys | Tinted

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,965KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8000475
  • Stock #: 149
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFGXET199650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,965 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Pearl White Tri-Coat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power & Heated Seats, Bluetooth, OEM Alpine Sound System, Power Group, Telescopic Steering, Alloy Wheels with Michelin All-Season Tires, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Rear Spoiler, Tinted Glass, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Controls, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Very clean inside and out, this 2014 Dodge Journey R/T is ready to impress! AWD will get you where you need to go regardless of the weather! The body is in solid shape and the upholstery has been well maintained! Spacious for a family of 5 and lots of room for cargo! Don't miss it, come down and check it out!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

