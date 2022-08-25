Menu
2014 Ford Edge

170,889 KM

Details Description Features

$14,989

+ tax & licensing
$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

4DR SEL FWD

2014 Ford Edge

4DR SEL FWD

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

170,889KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9006574
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC7EBA21001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,889 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.


Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

