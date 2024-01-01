Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2014 Ford Escape

185,422 KM

Details Description Features

$9,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1723666948
  2. 1723666953
  3. 1723666957
  4. 1723666961
  5. 1723666966
  6. 1723666972
  7. 1723666977
  8. 1723666981
  9. 1723666987
  10. 1723666993
  11. 1723666998
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,422KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX2EUC86728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,422 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 EXTRA LOW KM'S-MINT-NON SMOKER for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 EXTRA LOW KM'S-MINT-NON SMOKER 83,294 KM $11,989 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sdn Lt for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sdn Lt 187,517 KM $6,989 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr SV for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr SV 158,060 KM $10,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape