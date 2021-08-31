Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

177,739 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE | 4WD | Leather | Navi | Cam | Alloys | Tinted

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE | 4WD | Leather | Navi | Cam | Alloys | Tinted

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1635462037
  2. 1635462026
  3. 1635462041
  4. 1635462039
  5. 1635462043
  6. 1635462043
  7. 1635462042
  8. 1635462041
  9. 1635462042
  10. 1635462042
  11. 1635462041
  12. 1635462041
  13. 1635462041
  14. 1635462040
  15. 1635462038
  16. 1635462037
  17. 1635462041
  18. 1635462042
  19. 1635462043
  20. 1635462042
  21. 1635462065
  22. 1635462077
  23. 1635462076
  24. 1635462075
  25. 1635462077
  26. 1635462075
  27. 1635462076
  28. 1635462074
  29. 1635462069
  30. 1635462077
  31. 1635462074
  32. 1635462074
  33. 1635462076
  34. 1635462076
  35. 1635462076
  36. 1635462076
  37. 1635462077
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

177,739KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7823379
  • Stock #: 129
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX7EUB87144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,739 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Tuxedo Black Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4 W D Drivetrain, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back Up Camera, Power Group, Tinted Glass, Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Telescopic Steering, Power & Heated Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes:
"Very clean inside and out, this 2014 Ford Escape SE is loaded with all the features that matter and then some! The car drives and handles extremely well, the body is in solid shape and the leather is in pristine condition. Local new car dealership trade-in, this isn't one you want to miss, call now and book your appointment!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2010 Kia Soul 4u | A...
 160,356 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 159,917 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2013 Kia Sorento EX ...
 120,701 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory