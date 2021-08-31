+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Tuxedo Black Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4 W D Drivetrain, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back Up Camera, Power Group, Tinted Glass, Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Telescopic Steering, Power & Heated Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Very clean inside and out, this 2014 Ford Escape SE is loaded with all the features that matter and then some! The car drives and handles extremely well, the body is in solid shape and the leather is in pristine condition. Local new car dealership trade-in, this isn't one you want to miss, call now and book your appointment!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
