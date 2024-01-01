$15,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
XTR
2014 Ford F-150
XTR
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
267,736KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET5EFC44524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 267,736 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
2014 Ford F-150