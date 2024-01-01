Menu
2014 Ford F-150

267,736 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

XTR

2014 Ford F-150

XTR

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
267,736KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET5EFC44524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 267,736 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-721-8168

