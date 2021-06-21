2014 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Sterling Grey Metallic Exterior on Black Leather/Suede Interior, 4 x4, 5.0L Engine, Power Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System and Back-up Camera, Running Boards, 20" Alloy Wheels with Near-New BFGoodrich All-Season Tires, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Cooled & Heated Memory/Power Seats with Lumbar Support, Tow Package, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Power Group, Tri-Folding Hard Tonneau Cover, Rhino Spray Bedliner, Sony Sound System, Appearance Package and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Gorgeous truck inside and out, perfectly spec'ed and ready to go! Every single option available that year, this truck has! The body is in near-mint condition, the interior is absolutely stunning and in perfect shape! Five Oh Baby! All the power and still fuel-efficient! Clean Carfax Canada report, looks and drives like-new, I take great photos but these photos do this truck no justive whatsoever. Come down and see for yourself, you won't be wasting your time!" - Mina Morris
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
