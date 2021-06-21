Menu
2014 Ford F-150

164,337 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 | 5L | SuperCrew | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 | 5L | SuperCrew | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995

Sale

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,337KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7446098
  • Stock #: 087
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF5EFC76464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Sterling Grey Metallic Exterior on Black Leather/Suede Interior, 4 x4, 5.0L Engine, Power Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System and Back-up Camera, Running Boards, 20" Alloy Wheels with Near-New BFGoodrich All-Season Tires, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Cooled & Heated Memory/Power Seats with Lumbar Support, Tow Package, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Power Group, Tri-Folding Hard Tonneau Cover, Rhino Spray Bedliner, Sony Sound System, Appearance Package and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Gorgeous truck inside and out, perfectly spec'ed and ready to go! Every single option available that year, this truck has! The body is in near-mint condition, the interior is absolutely stunning and in perfect shape! Five Oh Baby! All the power and still fuel-efficient! Clean Carfax Canada report, looks and drives like-new, I take great photos but these photos do this truck no justive whatsoever. Come down and see for yourself, you won't be wasting your time!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

