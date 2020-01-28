Menu
2014 Ford Fiesta

SE

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 171,200KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4553433
  • Stock #: 507
  • VIN: 3FADP4EE4EM223984
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

All of our vehicles come certified and with a premium upgradeable warranty.  


We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.


We accept trades!!!


Financing and leasing options available


$0 Down O.A.C.


On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5% (conditions apply)


Good Credit Bad Credit You’re Approved!!!


Open 7 days a week.


Call us at 905-240-6468

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

