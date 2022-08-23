Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Fiesta

37,626 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fiesta

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE | Auto | Navi | Heated Seats | Power Group

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE | Auto | Navi | Heated Seats | Power Group

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1661456321
  2. 1661456329
  3. 1661456354
  4. 1661456349
  5. 1661456358
  6. 1661456350
  7. 1661456359
  8. 1661456352
  9. 1661456361
  10. 1661456354
  11. 1661456360
  12. 1661456351
  13. 1661456357
  14. 1661456347
  15. 1661456347
  16. 1661456356
  17. 1661456360
  18. 1661456358
  19. 1661456358
  20. 1661456355
  21. 1661456362
  22. 1661456348
  23. 1661456387
  24. 1661456397
  25. 1661456399
  26. 1661456396
  27. 1661456398
  28. 1661456398
  29. 1661456393
  30. 1661456391
  31. 1661456390
  32. 1661456392
  33. 1661456388
  34. 1661456394
  35. 1661456394
  36. 1661456393
  37. 1661456389
  38. 1661456396
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,626KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8986426
  • Stock #: 231
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ4EM161659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,626 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Paprika Red Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Factory Navigation System, Bluetooth, Power Group, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Cold Air Conditioning, 16" Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Cargo Privacy Cover, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Telescopic Steering, Fog Lights, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
The car is practically brand new. Original mileage and only one previous owner. This 2014 Ford Fiesta SE is the perfect commuter! Clean Carfax Canada report, and dealer maintained makes this car an easy choice, call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 172,877 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Malib...
 188,769 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 100,542 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory