2014 Ford Fiesta
SE | Auto | Navi | Heated Seats | Power Group
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 8986426
- Stock #: 231
- VIN: 3FADP4EJ4EM161659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 37,626 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
Paprika Red Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Factory Navigation System, Bluetooth, Power Group, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Cold Air Conditioning, 16" Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Cargo Privacy Cover, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Telescopic Steering, Fog Lights, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
The car is practically brand new. Original mileage and only one previous owner. This 2014 Ford Fiesta SE is the perfect commuter! Clean Carfax Canada report, and dealer maintained makes this car an easy choice, call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
