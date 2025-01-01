$8,495+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
SE
2014 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 FORD FOCUS SE HATCHBACK JUST ARRIVED, 5DR, 4CYL, AUTO, PWR STEERING, PWR BRAKES, PWR WINDOWS, PWR LOCKS, PWR MIRROS, HEATED MIRROS , A/C, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, RUNS GREAT
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"
==== Buy with confidence; ====
OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member
$8,499 + HST & Licensing
FINANCING available
WARRANTY available
We’ll take your trade-in.
Car proof reports are available upon request.
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
766 Simcoe Street South
Oshawa, on.
289-653-1993
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-653-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-653-1993