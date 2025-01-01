Menu
2014 FORD FOCUS SE HATCHBACK JUST ARRIVED, 5DR, 4CYL, AUTO, PWR STEERING, PWR BRAKES, PWR WINDOWS, PWR LOCKS, PWR MIRROS, HEATED MIRROS , A/C, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, RUNS GREAT

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN ==== Buy with confidence; ====

OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA  Member

$8,499 + HST & Licensing FINANCING available

WARRANTY available

We'll take your trade-in. Car proof reports are available upon request.

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South

Oshawa, on.

289-653-1993

2014 Ford Focus

125,000 KM

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Focus

SE

12838051

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K25EL290549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 FORD FOCUS SE HATCHBACK JUST ARRIVED, 5DR, 4CYL, AUTO, PWR STEERING, PWR BRAKES, PWR WINDOWS, PWR LOCKS, PWR MIRROS, HEATED MIRROS , A/C, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, RUNS GREAT

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

            ==== Buy with confidence; ====

 OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA  Member

$8,499 + HST & Licensing 

 FINANCING available

 WARRANTY available

 We’ll take your trade-in.

 

Car proof reports are available upon request. 

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

766 Simcoe Street South

Oshawa, on.

289-653-1993

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2014 Ford Focus