2014 Ford Focus
Titanium
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 118,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford Focus Titanium 4 Door Automatic Fullyloaded with lots options very clean car comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Tilted stearing Ac ice cold Sunroof Power side morrors Heated side mirrors Heated sets Back up camera Cruise control Fog lights Remote starter Navigation 2.0L Am /fm/cd/navigation/aux Bluetooth Compass N/E/W/S Spoiler Push start 4 cyclinder Leather interior Very clean car inside out 17 inch alloy wheels Lots more options Very cheap on gas Cheap on insurance All the button on the stearing wheel For stereo cruise control and shifting Options Car comes certified 118,500 Warranty available $8999 plus applicable tax Financing available all credit welcome good credit bad credit all welcome Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143 WEBSITE. SHUAIBAUTO.COM
