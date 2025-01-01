Menu
<p><span style=white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #080809; color: #080809; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>2014 Ford Focus Titanium 4 Door Automatic Fullyloaded with lots options very clean car comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Tilted stearing Ac ice cold Sunroof Power side morrors Heated side mirrors Heated sets Back up camera Cruise control Fog lights Remote starter Navigation 2.0L Am /fm/cd/navigation/aux Bluetooth Compass N/E/W/S Spoiler Push start 4 cyclinder Leather interior Very clean car inside out 17 inch alloy wheels Lots more options Very cheap on gas Cheap on insurance All the button on the stearing wheel For stereo cruise control and shifting Options Car comes certified 118,500 Warranty available $8999 plus applicable tax Financing available all credit welcome good credit bad credit all welcome Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143 WEBSITE. SHUAIBAUTO.COM</span></p>

2014 Ford Focus

118,500 KM

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Focus

Titanium

12842344

2014 Ford Focus

Titanium

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3J24EL307813

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 118,500 KM

2014 Ford Focus Titanium 4 Door Automatic Fullyloaded with lots options very clean car comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Tilted stearing Ac ice cold Sunroof Power side morrors Heated side mirrors Heated sets Back up camera Cruise control Fog lights Remote starter Navigation 2.0L Am /fm/cd/navigation/aux Bluetooth Compass N/E/W/S Spoiler Push start 4 cyclinder Leather interior Very clean car inside out 17 inch alloy wheels Lots more options Very cheap on gas Cheap on insurance All the button on the stearing wheel For stereo cruise control and shifting Options Car comes certified 118,500 Warranty available $8999 plus applicable tax Financing available all credit welcome good credit bad credit all welcome Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143 WEBSITE. SHUAIBAUTO.COM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2014 Ford Focus