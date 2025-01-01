$9,698+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
SE
2014 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Boss Auto
222 Rolson Street, Oshawa, ON L1G 7Y9
905-721-1200
Certified
$9,698
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,910 KM
Vehicle Description
***LOW MILEAGE***SITTING ON FOUR BRAND NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AND BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND***EXCELLENT CONDITION SILVER ON BLACK FORD SEDAN W/ EXTRAODINARY MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER-RELIABLE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 2.0L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, HEATED/POWER MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AM/FM/XM/CD RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, CERTIFIED W/ WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!
Boss Auto
