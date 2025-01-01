Menu
***LOW MILEAGE***SITTING ON FOUR BRAND NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AND BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND***EXCELLENT CONDITION SILVER ON BLACK FORD SEDAN W/ EXTRAODINARY MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER-RELIABLE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 2.0L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, HEATED/POWER MIRRORS,  BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AM/FM/XM/CD RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, CERTIFIED W/ WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

2014 Ford Focus

66,910 KM

$9,698

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Focus

SE

13097507

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Boss Auto

222 Rolson Street, Oshawa, ON L1G 7Y9

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,698

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,910KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3F23EL394905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,910 KM

Vehicle Description

***LOW MILEAGE***SITTING ON FOUR BRAND NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AND BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND***EXCELLENT CONDITION SILVER ON BLACK FORD SEDAN W/ EXTRAODINARY MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER-RELIABLE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 2.0L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, HEATED/POWER MIRRORS,  BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AM/FM/XM/CD RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, CERTIFIED W/ WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

222 Rolson Street, Oshawa, ON L1G 7Y9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-721-1200

$9,698

+ taxes & licensing>

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2014 Ford Focus