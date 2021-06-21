Menu
2014 Ford Focus

98,139 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

Titanium | Leather | Sunoof | Navi | Cam | Alloys

2014 Ford Focus

Titanium | Leather | Sunoof | Navi | Cam | Alloys

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,139KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7507140
  Stock #: 092
  VIN: 1FADP3J23EL328233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,139 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Tuxedo Black Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated & Power Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Factory Remote Starter, Cold Air Conditioning, Dual Climate Control, Upgraded Alloy Wheels with Near-New Cooper All-Season Tires, Fog Lights, Power Group, Sony Sound System, Rear Spoiler, WeatherTec Mats, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Absolutely stunning, this one is fully loaded with all the toys and is in great shape! Looks and drives phenomenally well. A reliable choice for just about any driver. Everything is working as it should, the body is in great shape and the leather is in pristine condition! Come down and take it for a drive, we're sure you'll be impressed!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

