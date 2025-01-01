Menu
Imagine yourself cruising down the Canadian highway in this stunning 2014 Ford Fusion SE, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This sleek sedan, coated in a radiant Pearl White, offers a driving experience thats both comfortable and stylish. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, youll enjoy a pleasant ride whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway. Inside, youll be enveloped in a luxurious Cream interior, providing a welcoming and refined atmosphere for both you and your passengers. This Fusion has 178,225km on the odometer.

This Ford Fusion SE is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its practical design to its comfortable interior, this car is sure to impress.

Here are five of the most exciting features of this car:

Luxurious Cream Interior: Sink into the comfort of the premium cream-colored seats, creating a sophisticated and inviting cabin.
Pearl White Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with the gleaming Pearl White exterior, making a bold statement on the road.
Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy a perfect balance of power and efficiency, letting you go further on every tank of gas.
Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.
Front-Wheel Drive: Provides confident handling and control in various driving conditions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C 


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2014 Ford Fusion

178,225 KM

$8,489

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion

SE LOADED CREAM INTERIOR

12718419

2014 Ford Fusion

SE LOADED CREAM INTERIOR

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,489

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,225KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0HD4ER309366

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,225 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

2014 Ford Fusion