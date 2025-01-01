$8,489+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion
SE LOADED CREAM INTERIOR
2014 Ford Fusion
SE LOADED CREAM INTERIOR
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$8,489
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Imagine yourself cruising down the Canadian highway in this stunning 2014 Ford Fusion SE, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This sleek sedan, coated in a radiant Pearl White, offers a driving experience that's both comfortable and stylish. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a pleasant ride whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway. Inside, you'll be enveloped in a luxurious Cream interior, providing a welcoming and refined atmosphere for both you and your passengers. This Fusion has 178,225km on the odometer.
This Ford Fusion SE is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its practical design to its comfortable interior, this car is sure to impress.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this car:
- Luxurious Cream Interior: Sink into the comfort of the premium cream-colored seats, creating a sophisticated and inviting cabin.
- Pearl White Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with the gleaming Pearl White exterior, making a bold statement on the road.
- Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy a perfect balance of power and efficiency, letting you go further on every tank of gas.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.
- Front-Wheel Drive: Provides confident handling and control in various driving conditions.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
