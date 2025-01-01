$8,989+ taxes & licensing
ICE COLD AC SUPER CLEAN
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
$8,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,490 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sleek and reliable sedan? Check out this super clean 2014 Ford Fusion SE, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This silver beauty with a sophisticated black interior is ready to turn heads. With only 162,490km on the odometer, this fuel-efficient 4-cylinder, front-wheel-drive automatic is ready for the road. This Fusion SE is a great choice for your next vehicle.
This sedan is packed with features designed for comfort and convenience. Imagine yourself cruising in style with a vehicle that provides a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. The 2014 Ford Fusion SE is the perfect blend of practicality and modern design. Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. and see this great vehicle for yourself!
Here are some of the Fusion's standout features:
- Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and a smooth ride.
- Spacious Interior: The black interior provides a comfortable and stylish cabin.
- Stylish Exterior: The silver exterior will have you turning heads wherever you go.
- Reliable Performance: This Fusion is ready for years of dependable driving.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
