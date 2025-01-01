Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a sleek and reliable sedan? Check out this super clean 2014 Ford Fusion SE, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This silver beauty with a sophisticated black interior is ready to turn heads. With only 162,490km on the odometer, this fuel-efficient 4-cylinder, front-wheel-drive automatic is ready for the road. This Fusion SE is a great choice for your next vehicle.</p><p>This sedan is packed with features designed for comfort and convenience. Imagine yourself cruising in style with a vehicle that provides a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. The 2014 Ford Fusion SE is the perfect blend of practicality and modern design. Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. and see this great vehicle for yourself!</p><p>Here are some of the Fusions standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless shifting and a smooth ride.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> The black interior provides a comfortable and stylish cabin.</li><li><strong>Stylish Exterior:</strong> The silver exterior will have you turning heads wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> This Fusion is ready for years of dependable driving.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2014 Ford Fusion

162,490 KM

Details Description Features

$8,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Fusion

ICE COLD AC SUPER CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle
12857876

2014 Ford Fusion

ICE COLD AC SUPER CLEAN

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1755106129
  2. 1755106127
  3. 1755106129
  4. 1755106129
  5. 1755106128
  6. 1755106128
  7. 1755106129
  8. 1755106127
  9. 1755106128
  10. 1755106129
  11. 1755106128
  12. 1755106127
  13. 1755106128
  14. 1755106129
  15. 1755106129
  16. 1755106129
  17. 1755106128
  18. 1755106128
  19. 1755106125
  20. 1755106127
  21. 1755106128
  22. 1755106128
  23. 1755106129
  24. 1755106129
  25. 1755106128
  26. 1755106129
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,490KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0H73ER383694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a sleek and reliable sedan? Check out this super clean 2014 Ford Fusion SE, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This silver beauty with a sophisticated black interior is ready to turn heads. With only 162,490km on the odometer, this fuel-efficient 4-cylinder, front-wheel-drive automatic is ready for the road. This Fusion SE is a great choice for your next vehicle.

This sedan is packed with features designed for comfort and convenience. Imagine yourself cruising in style with a vehicle that provides a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. The 2014 Ford Fusion SE is the perfect blend of practicality and modern design. Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. and see this great vehicle for yourself!

Here are some of the Fusion's standout features:

  • Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and a smooth ride.
  • Spacious Interior: The black interior provides a comfortable and stylish cabin.
  • Stylish Exterior: The silver exterior will have you turning heads wherever you go.
  • Reliable Performance: This Fusion is ready for years of dependable driving.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLE GREAT DEAL! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 GMC Terrain SLE GREAT DEAL! 149,800 KM $10,989 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 4WD LARAMIE AC SEATS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 RAM 1500 4WD LARAMIE AC SEATS 271,510 KM $10,989 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda CR-V AWD TOURING DRIVES GREAT! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Honda CR-V AWD TOURING DRIVES GREAT! 269,660 KM SOLD

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2014 Ford Fusion