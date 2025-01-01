Menu
2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van

242,092 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van

RWD 2500 135" Diesel

12557648

2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van

RWD 2500 135" Diesel

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
242,092KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7FCL7E1158075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 242,092 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-721-8168

647-808-7929
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van