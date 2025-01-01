$12,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van
RWD 2500 135" Diesel
2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van
RWD 2500 135" Diesel
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
242,092KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7FCL7E1158075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 242,092 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
2008 Ford Ranger SPORT 150,764 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4DR SAHARA 217,161 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 AWD 4DR GX 208,255 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-721-XXXX(click to show)
905-721-8168
Alternate Numbers647-808-7929
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van