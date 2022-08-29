Menu
2014 GMC Terrain

107,318 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2014 GMC Terrain

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Alloys | Tinted

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Alloys | Tinted

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,318KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9177910
  • Stock #: 255
  • VIN: 2GKALMEK4E6302343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,318 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Summit White Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior with Contrasting Red Stitching, Automatic Transmission, 4 Cylinder, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Alloy Wheels, Near-New Michelin All-Season Tires, Rear Spoiler, Tinted Glass, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Cold Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Player, and so much more!   

Manager's Notes: 
Spacious and still fuel efficient, this 2014 GMC Terrain SLE is loaded and ready to go! The body is in great shape and the interior has been well-maintained and looked after. Overall the car is in great cosmetic and mechanical condition. It drives extremely well and handles the road just like it should. Local new car dealership trade-in, this isn't one you want to miss! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

