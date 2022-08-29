$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Terrain
SLE | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Alloys | Tinted
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$14,995
- Listing ID: 9177910
- Stock #: 255
- VIN: 2GKALMEK4E6302343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,318 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Summit White Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior with Contrasting Red Stitching, Automatic Transmission, 4 Cylinder, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Alloy Wheels, Near-New Michelin All-Season Tires, Rear Spoiler, Tinted Glass, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Cold Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Player, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Spacious and still fuel efficient, this 2014 GMC Terrain SLE is loaded and ready to go! The body is in great shape and the interior has been well-maintained and looked after. Overall the car is in great cosmetic and mechanical condition. It drives extremely well and handles the road just like it should. Local new car dealership trade-in, this isn't one you want to miss! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
