$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring

Location

205 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J5

  • 178,580KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5129168
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F90EA805293
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Pearl (Black)
Interior Colour
Black (BK)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
Leather
Keyless Entry
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Two Sets of Keys
Power Windows
Power Locks
Navigation
Has Books

Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Chrome Grille
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Window grid antenna
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 3.94 Axle Ratio
  • Locking glove box
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front splash guards
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
  • Rear cupholder
  • Tires: P235/45R18 AS
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • 65 L Fuel Tank
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Real-Time Traffic Display
  • 360w Regular Amplifier
  • Full Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC I-4
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment, lumbar support, driver seat position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
  • Right Side Camera
  • Streaming Audio
  • Wheels: 18" x 8J Blade Silver Aluminum-Alloy -inc: diamond machined face
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat

