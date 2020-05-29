2014 Honda Accord

Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

PERIMETER ALARM

3.94 Axle Ratio

Locking glove box

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front splash guards

Lane Departure Warning

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Forward Collision Warning

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Rear cupholder

Tires: P235/45R18 AS

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

65 L Fuel Tank

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Real-Time Traffic Display

360w Regular Amplifier

Full Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Smart Device Integration

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC I-4

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment, lumbar support, driver seat position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment

Right Side Camera

Streaming Audio

Wheels: 18" x 8J Blade Silver Aluminum-Alloy -inc: diamond machined face

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

