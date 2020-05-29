2014 Honda Accord

- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Chrome Grille
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 3.94 Axle Ratio
- Locking glove box
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front splash guards
- Lane Departure Warning
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Forward Collision Warning
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
- Rear cupholder
- Tires: P235/45R18 AS
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- 65 L Fuel Tank
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Real-Time Traffic Display
- 360w Regular Amplifier
- Full Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Smart Device Integration
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC I-4
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment, lumbar support, driver seat position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
- Right Side Camera
- Streaming Audio
- Wheels: 18" x 8J Blade Silver Aluminum-Alloy -inc: diamond machined face
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.