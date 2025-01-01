2014 Honda Civic

Menu
To ensure quality control, our incoming units go through a thorough reconditioning process. While we get our new inventory ready, you can contact us and one of our sales associates will be able to assist you and answer all your questions. Full description and 30+ photos coming soon. Were appreciative of your patience, we look forward to meeting you soon!

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If youre not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as unfit which simply means, you wont be able to drive the car home unless its certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

Used
184,381KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F59EH030203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 653
  • Mileage 184,381 KM

To ensure quality control, our incoming units go through a thorough reconditioning process. While we get our new inventory ready, you can contact us and one of our sales associates will be able to assist you and answer all your questions. Full description and 30+ photos coming soon. We're appreciative of your patience, we look forward to meeting you soon!

Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

