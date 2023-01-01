$17,995+ tax & licensing
905-576-8111
2014 Honda CR-V
Touring | AWD | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Tints
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$17,995
- Listing ID: 10088709
- Stock #: 322
- VIN: 2HKRM4H90EH118601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,784 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
White Diamond Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Sunroof, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Cam, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels with Near-new Goodyear All-Season Tires, Power & Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Bug Deflector, ECON mode, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Chances are if you're looking for one of these cars, you know exactly what to expect. Legendary reliability and ease of maintenance make this 2014 Honda CR-V Touring the perfect choice! The car is in pristine condition and has extensive service records. Clean Carfax Canada report, local Ontario car, the car looks better in person than it does in the photos! It's that clean! Financing is available, don't miss it! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
