$12,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,989
+ taxes & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2014 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr EX
Location
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
279,375KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10186932
- VIN: 2HKRM4H53EH115043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgandy
- Interior Colour CHRCOAL
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 279,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4