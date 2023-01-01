Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

279,375 KM

Details Description Features

$12,989

+ tax & licensing
$12,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

2014 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,989

+ taxes & licensing

279,375KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10186932
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H53EH115043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour CHRCOAL
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 279,375 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.





Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.






R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

