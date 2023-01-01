$15,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
LX | AWD | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Alloys | Tint
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$15,995
- Listing ID: 10194444
- Stock #: 336
- VIN: 2HKRM4H36EH111938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,292 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Twilight Blue Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels with Near-New Michelin All-Season Tires, Roof Rack, Heated Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Telescopic Steering, Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, ECON Mode, Cold Air Conditioning, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
A great example of a well-looked-after automobile, this 2014 Honda CR-V LX AWD is loaded and ready to rock and roll! The body is in great shape and the interior has been well kept! Local Ontario Car, this isn't one you want to miss! Don't wait until it's gone, call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
