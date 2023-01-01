Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda CR-V

189,292 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

LX | AWD | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Alloys | Tint

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda CR-V

LX | AWD | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Alloys | Tint

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1689717801
  2. 1689717809
  3. 1689717829
  4. 1689717843
  5. 1689717828
  6. 1689717839
  7. 1689717946
  8. 1689717946
  9. 1689717836
  10. 1689717832
  11. 1689717841
  12. 1689717828
  13. 1689717840
  14. 1689717837
  15. 1689717835
  16. 1689717842
  17. 1689717842
  18. 1689717831
  19. 1689717946
  20. 1689717946
  21. 1689717837
  22. 1689717841
  23. 1689717875
  24. 1689717882
  25. 1689717885
  26. 1689717947
  27. 1689717947
  28. 1689717884
  29. 1689717877
  30. 1689717883
  31. 1689717880
  32. 1689717879
  33. 1689717881
  34. 1689717885
  35. 1689717886
  36. 1689717877
  37. 1689717879
  38. 1689717875
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
189,292KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10194444
  • Stock #: 336
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H36EH111938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,292 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Twilight Blue Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels with Near-New Michelin All-Season Tires, Roof Rack, Heated Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Telescopic Steering, Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, ECON Mode, Cold Air Conditioning, and so much more!  

Manager's Notes: 
A great example of a well-looked-after automobile, this 2014 Honda CR-V LX AWD is loaded and ready to rock and roll! The body is in great shape and the interior has been well kept! Local Ontario Car, this isn't one you want to miss! Don't wait until it's gone, call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2014 Honda CR-V LX |...
 189,292 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 173,977 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 104,463 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory